Fire destroys Keokuk home

KEOKUK, Ia. (WGEM) -

Keokuk firefighters responded to a residence fire Thursday morning.

The home was located in the 1000 block of High Street. Fire officials said they were called to the fire at about 7:30 a.m. 

Smoke could be seen billowing out of the second floor of the two story, brick building. You could see significant fire damage on the second floor. 

Fire officials said no one was home at the time. There were no injuries reported.

Homeowner Mike Salyers said he was at Keokuk Middle School at the time, where he is a teacher's associate. He and his son, Jordan, rushed home when hearing about the fire.

"Came home and seen the house was on fire," Salyers said. "The emotions you have - you know there is so many emotions that you don't even know what you are thinking at that point in time."

Salyers said he was told the home was a total loss.

Fire officials say the cause of the fire was a malfunctioned space heater.

