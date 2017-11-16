Quincy Chamber encourages shopping local

They said Chamber Bucks are great gifts and help out local businesses.

The Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce is offering an incentive to shop local this holiday season.

People can buy gift certificates through the "Chamber Bucks" program. You can get them from the chamber or several area banks and then redeem them at more than 100 chamber-member businesses like restaurants, grocery stores and retail outlets.

"We sold $80,000 worth in 2016," said Alta King, with the Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce. "In 2015 it was $75,000 worth and it just keeps going up and up, because now we have different places where you can buy them, so it's more convenient for people. It just invests thousands and thousands of dollars into the local economy."

Locations to purchase Chamber Bucks are below:

All Quincy Branches of First Bankers Trust Company

All Quincy Branches of Bank of Springfield

HOMEBANK - 1132 Broadway St.

Mercantile Bank - 200 N. 33rd St.

Peoples Prosperity Bank - 3215 Main St.

You can also purchase them at the Chamber Office. Call ahead to the chamber at (217) 222-7980 to order.

Below is the list of businesses that accept Chamber Bucks: