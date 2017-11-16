Quincy Chamber encourages shopping local

A Dunlap, Illinois, woman was injured in a crash Friday morning in Brown County, according to police.More >>
A Dunlap, Illinois, woman was injured in a crash Friday morning in Brown County, according to police.More >>
A Quincy street will be closed to through traffic to allow for the emergency repair of a failed sewer main, according to city officials.More >>
A Quincy street will be closed to through traffic to allow for the emergency repair of a failed sewer main, according to city officials.More >>
Iowa's unemployment rate has dropped to its lowest level in nearly 17 years.More >>
Iowa's unemployment rate has dropped to its lowest level in nearly 17 years.More >>
A Kahoka, Missouri, man was injured in a crash Friday morning, according to the crash report.More >>
A Kahoka, Missouri, man was injured in a crash Friday morning, according to the crash report.More >>
Hannibal police say a fight ended with gunfire Thursday evening.More >>
Hannibal police say a fight ended with gunfire Thursday evening.More >>
A home near Warsaw, Illinois, was heavily damaged by fire Thursday night, according to fire officials.More >>
A home near Warsaw, Illinois, was heavily damaged by fire Thursday night, according to fire officials.More >>
WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) - A massive fire at a senior living community in Pennsylvania injured at least 20 people and forced dozens more, many of whom were unable to walk, into the cold night air.More >>
WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) - A massive fire at a senior living community in Pennsylvania injured at least 20 people and forced dozens more, many of whom were unable to walk, into the cold night air.More >>
After five weeks of math challenges in a local contest the students who won were announced Thursday night.More >>
After five weeks of math challenges in a local contest the students who won were announced Thursday night.More >>
The Quincy Salvation Army hopes you'll fill their red kettles to reach this year's Christmas campaign goal.More >>
The Quincy Salvation Army hopes you'll fill their red kettles to reach this year's Christmas campaign goal.More >>