Students help market local businesses

Western Illinois Univeristy students are helping out local businesses in an effort to keep more tax dollars in the Tri-States.

Shanna Bruer-Hess's marketing class is split into groups of students to take on the challenge of promoting local businesses.

"We're breaking down each segment we learn in class like segmenting, targeting and positioning," student Jennifer Hollimon said. "What we have to do, is we have to do research within our group."

This semester it's the Macomb Food Co-op, which sells locally grown organic foods. Each group has to come up with a different marketing strategy.

"It's a lot harder than I thought to promote a business, especially such a local business because I don't have such a large budget to deal with like Walmart and Hy-Vee would," student Patrick Graham said. "You have to make the best of what you have."

The Co-op's board chairman Gordon Rands knows all to well how a small budget impacts the ability to promote the store.

"We have never done a lot with marketing, "Rands said. "We haven't had a lot of money to spend on marketing because we're a small grocery store. We know we need marketing assistance."

Rands said he hopes the program pays off with more customers coming into the store and more items coming off the shelf."

"We're kind of eeking along," Rands said. "We need to increase our sales and the number of customers."

The goal is to keep local businesses viable and tax dollars in the community, while also giving students hands on marketing experience.

"To actually have to work for a business, to have a client, develop something they are going to use and work with a true budget," Bruer-Hess said. "That's something that they can go into interviews in the future with and really work with in terms of experience in the future."

For local businesses that would like marketing help, you can get involved in the program by contacting the marketing department at WIU.