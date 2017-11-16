Phase one done for Macomb's downtown project - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Phase one done for Macomb's downtown project

By David Beuttel, Multimedia Journalist
MACOMB, Ill. (WGEM) -

Macomb city leaders cut the ribbon on the $1.4-million facelift to the downtown square.

City officials said phase one of the downtown revitalization project is now complete. Crews added trees donated by the Macomb Beautiful Association to each corner of the square.

Now city leaders look to phase two, which includes new sidewalks, lighting and landscaping, but they won't be able to start that part of the project without help from the state.

"We did apply for the ITEP grant which is the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program, we re-applied again," Downtown Development Director Kristin Terry said. "If we do get the ITEP grant we are looking at 2019. If we are not approved, we are looking at 2020."

Officials said they expect to find out if they qualified for the grant early next year. They expect the city's portion of phase two at $1.5-million.

