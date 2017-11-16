Doctors stress preparedness for flu season

Doctors said the number way to protect yourself is by getting the Flu shot.

Local doctors say flu season is already in full swing and it could be a bad one.

Dr. Darin Thomas with SIU Center of Family Medicine in Quincy said reports this year show the flu could hit a lot of people. Thomas said he's already seen patients testing positive for the flu virus. He said it's a common misconception that cold weather is to blame for the flu season.

"When it's cold we go inside and we're around each other all these holiday seasons," said Thomas. "The influenza virus is an airborne virus and so it's not hard when you're having conversations with your uncle, your aunt, or your grandparents to speak in a distance that a virus can spread."

He said getting the flu vaccine is the number one way to protect yourself. Thomas also recommends limiting your exposure to those who are experiencing symptoms.

