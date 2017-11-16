Life lessons with a Thanksgiving meal

A real life lesson with a Thanksgiving twist for some Quincy students.

Krykette Eversden-Duesterhaus's special education class practiced table manners, how to order from a menu, and restaurant etiquette at Village Inn on Thursday. She said this Thanksgiving meal is a fun way to incorporate lessons they have learned from class as well as learning new social skills.

"This is the only field trip we exclude the parents from," said Evernsden-Duesterhaus. "We usually have a wide attendance in parents partaking in our events, but we know as parents we sometimes become their mouth piece and we wanted them to use their oral language, decision making, and to have the opportunity to converse with their school family friends."

She said she's thankful Village Inn paid for the lunch and a grant from the Kiwanis Club covered transportation costs.

"They're learning how to use their own voice," said Wynne Penn a parent educator at Adams Elementary School. "So many times and we have wonderful parents, they're wonderful parents, but so many times a parent will talk for their child, so the children don't always say they want a grilled cheese. This way they're able to pick what they want. They can have whatever is on the menu and they're able to make their own decisions."

Penn said these skills are important for these children to develop for later down the road when they may be on their own.

