Palmyra schools bringing back school resource officer

Malone said the school resource officer is helpful to both staff and students.

After not having a member of the Palmyra Police Department present at schools across their district so far this year, the Palmyra School District is now bringing back their school resource officer program.

Marty Smyser is a teacher and coach at Palmyra High School. He said on Thursday that staff and students have noticed the absence of a school resource officer this semester, and they're happy to be getting one back.

"Having the SRO here present even at the high school, and all of our buildings I think is a great, positive proactive thing for our kids to see somebody like that walking the hallways and being around." Smyser said.

Superintendent Kirt Malone said the school resource officer serves a variety of roles.

"Having the SRO adds an extra layer of security." Malone said. "Students at the high school for example get to see our SRO in a different way than they would if they were out on the street."

Palmyra Police Chief Eddie Bogue said the previous school resource officer was reassigned to streets duty, and having a new face will help students.

"They're there to be mentors and coaches, and confidants, and to be able to bond, and work with the students on different levels than just a law enforcement perspective." Bogue said.

Teachers like Smyser said being able to once again have a school resource officer, is something they are looking forward to.

"For us as teachers we want to get the best, and we want to give the kids the best opportunity to be successful, and sometimes that means they need to sit down with somebody and have a conversation." Smyser said.

Chief Bogue added that the new school resource officer is currently finishing up training, and will be ready by the start of the spring semester.