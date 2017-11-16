Illinois granting many computer science degrees

Illinois ranks second in the nation for the number of computer science degrees awarded.

New data shows more and more students are graduating from Illinois colleges and universities with degrees in computer science.

The Illinois Science and Technology Coalition says nearly 3,300 computer science degrees were awarded to students in 2016, and that makes for almost ten percent of the nation's degrees.

That places Illinois as second in the country for the amount of computer science degrees.

"Students can get a better understanding about how computer science is actually about problem solving." Quincy University Associate Professor of Computer Science Jiang Li said. "It's about creative thinking, about logic thinking skills."

Quincy University has also been part of a recent push to increase computer science education in schools around the Tri-states.