On the Sidelines: WIU closes regular season with revenge on its mind

MACOMB, IL. (WGEM) -- They are 10 games deep into the 2017 season but few Western Illinois football players and coaches have completely forgotten about the way the 2016 season ended.



"It was really tough. I think about that day often," head coach Charlie Fisher said. "I've had a lot of great wins and tough losses, and that one was as tough as it got."



Western's playoff hopes were officially dashed during that fateful November trip to Southern Illinois.



This weekend the Leathernecks get their shot at revenge.



"I'm probably going to say something before the game just to remind these guys what happened a year ago," offensive lineman Jacob Judd said. "We're all thinking it."



According to linebacker Brett Taylor, "It was definitely a tough lesson to learn. We let our guard down and we didn't come through in the end. But this is a new year and we're going to finish the fight."



The Leathernecks are in search of ending the regular season with a three-game winning streak, as opposed to last year when they closed the campaign with three consecutive losses.



"I think we're finally realizing our roles and executing them perfectly," Taylor explained.



"We're all doing our own jobs and trusting each other. At the end of the day if you trust each other, (and) trust the coaching, good things will happen."



Saturday's affair is also Senior Day.



Depending on the playoff bracket 22 players will step on Hanson Field potentially for the last time, including Taylor, the pride of Macomb and the program's third leading tackler all-time.



"I used to play pick-up games in the back of the end zone, then playing my five years here, even playing a high school game at Hanson...trying to not think about it right now," Taylor said. "It will be bittersweet."



Judd added: "It's emotional. I'm trying to not think about it much right now, just trying to focus on playing a football game. But I'm sure it will hit me when I'm out there."



Fisher says the seniors deserve a lot of credit for sticking to the game plan.



"From the day I got here they bought in. They said, 'Coach whatever you need from us, we'll do it,'" he said.



"They're a bunch of great leaders, veteran players, that have been through the wars in the Valley, and I'm excited for them, and the opportunity that is in front of them moving forward."