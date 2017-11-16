No Strike, Game On: QHS basketball eager to push forward

QUINCY, IL. (WGEM) -- For the first time since practice began nine days ago there was a real sense of relief at Quincy High School basketball practice on Thursday.



And for good reason.



Quincy Public School employees will not be going on strike next week after union members tentatively approved a new four-year contract on Wednesday, meaning it's game on for the Blue Devils.



"With the kids it's something that they've obviously been thinking about (and) talking about.," head coach Andy Douglas said.



"From a coaches stand point it's unchartered territory for the beginning of the year. We dealt with it last year but this is something different. For the seniors they've put in so much work. You want them to experience a full, complete season."



The players are just as ready to move forward, claiming no strike means they can concentrate on getting prepared for opening night.



"This whole time everybody has been talking about it and we've been trying to focus on what we can control, and that's practicing every single day and getting better every single day regardless of the decision that they were going to make," guard Aaron Shoot said.



According to forward Ben Amos, "It's very exciting. It takes a lot of pressure off our shoulders. It gives us relief and now we can do what we do best."



Quincy High will tip-off the season on Thanksgiving night in the start to the 47th annual QHS Thanksgiving Tournament.