Shots fired during fight in Hannibal

Officers lay down evidence markers in the street in front of the Hannibal home where the shooting took place.

Crime scene tape blocked off a section of Pioneer Trail in Hannibal following reports of shots fired Thursday night.

Hannibal police say a fight ended with gunfire Thursday evening.

In a press release, Lt. John Zerbonia said officers were called to the 100 block of Pioneer Trail just before 8 p.m. for a report of gun shots.

Zerbonia said two people got into a fight, and one of them pulled out a handgun and fired several shots. He said no one was hit by the gunfire, but one person involved in the fight went to the hospital by private vehicle for injuries sustained in the fight.

Crime scene tape surrounded a home on the corner of the intersection of Pioneer Trail and Arthur Road and police were seen searching the area.

A witness said he called 911 because two men were fighting in the front yard. He said one of the men had a gun. The witness said he heard two pops from a gun, then a car drove up and the man with the gun got in and sped away. The witness doesn't think anyone was hit.

Zerbonia said the person who fired the shots left before officers arrived.

Hannibal Police, as well as the Ralls County Sheriff's Office and Missouri State Highway Patrol were on scene at the house.