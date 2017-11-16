Council to vote on Quincy City Clinic

The city of Quincy created a clinic for city employees three years ago to fight rising health care costs. The contract is about to expire but the administration wants it to continue, saying it's saved a lot of taxpayer dollars.

The clinic is housed at Quincy Medical Group. Since it has opened, officials say it's saved around $800,000 in health insurance claims. The city wants to continue that savings under a new contract. Quincy has received bids from four different companies to operate the clinic for the next three years.

Officials say most of the employees use it for preventative care, like for coughs and mild sickness. They hopes workers use it more.

"The job ahead of us is how do we educate our employees to start using the clinic for more than just preventative care," Chris Kirn, the city project manager said. "How do they start using it for primary care as well, which is where we're going to see that added savings we need to in the city."

City council will vote by the end of the month on who to award the contract to. Once that's decided, the city will reveal the name of the company hosting the clinic.