Tri-State school holds first wellness fair

A Tri-State elementary school addressed a serious public health issue at its first health and wellness fair Thursday night.

At Western Elementary in Barry, kids and parents learned about nutrition, fitness and basic medical information all by visiting several booths at the Western Wellness Fair and Family Read Night.

Research shows 1 in 3 children in Illinois are obese, educators say it's important to work with parents to help kids stay active and learn good habits early in life.

The two-hour event also included a book fair where families read together and ordered books. Teachers at Western say the event is meant to feed both the mind and body.

