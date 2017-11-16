John Wood Board of Trustees propose lower tax levy - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

John Wood Board of Trustees propose lower tax levy

By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
Student works on homework at John Wood Community College's library.
Student works on computer.
College textbook placed on desk.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

If you live in the John Wood Community College taxing district, administrators say you'll likely see a slight drop in your property tax next year.

The board of trustees proposed slightly lowering the tax rate because they expect enrollment to increase. Administrators say they cut the operating budget to rely less on state funding. With that reduction, the college is focused on growth like offering new programs and expanding its facility in Pittsfield.

"About 33 percent of our funding was supposed to come from taxpayers," Josh Welker, Dean of Business Services said. "We really try to stick to that. One-third was supposed to come from the state, which hasn't come in, but we've tried not to pass that on to the taxpayers and really make up for it in other ways."

A final approval on the levy is expected at their December meeting. Despite the proposed drop in tax rate, the school expects to receive about an additional $350,000. 

