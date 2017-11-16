Salvation Army reveals Christmas campaign goal

Attendee signs in to the Tree of Lights Christmas Kick-off event.

Major Andy and Cheryl Miller and Christmas Campaign Chairs Roy and Trisha Webb show off the campaign goal.

The Quincy Salvation Army hopes you'll fill their red kettles to reach this year's Christmas campaign goal.

During the annual Tree of Lights Christmas kick-off event, the Salvation Army revealed how much they want to raise $400,000. This year's campaign chairs, Roy and Trisha Webb feel this effort offers hope to residents who are struggling.

"We know the need is there," Roy Webb said. "We know there's families in need, there's kids in need. Whatever you can do to help."

"Seeing them say if it weren't for this I wouldn't have a chance to put toys under the tree for my kids," Major Andy Miller said.

Officials say the money raised helps their programs like rental or utility assistance. It also helps cover costs at the emergency shelter.