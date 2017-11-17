Spurrier headlines HLGU's annual Booster Banquet

HANNIBAL, MO. (WGEM) -- It's not every day a national champion college football coach makes a stop in the Tri-States.



But that was the case on the campus of Hannibal-LaGrange University on Thursday night.



Steve Spurrier headlined the 76th annual Booster Banquet.



The long-time head coach at Duke, Florida, and South Carolina, and former NFL quarterback, was the keynote speaker.



He has close ties with Hannibal-LaGrange president Anthony Allen which made coming to Hannibal a perfect fit.



"Dr. Anthony Allen played football at Duke University when I was the head coach there and we've stayed in touch a little bit over the years, so he invited me out to speak to the college," Spurrier said. "He was a pretty good football player. I think he started all three years at defensive line for us. "



The night began with a meet and greet at Roland Fine Arts Center followed by the banquet at Mabee Sports Complex.



Spurrier described the message he planned to send to hundreds of on-lookers.



"I'll talk a little football and how we did it. I was fortunate enough to coach a whole bunch of wins, be the winningest coach, and get some championships, and I'm just going to try to explain how it happened," he said.



"I know we were very fortunate. We had some outstanding players. I know God smiled on our team a lot of games."



Spurrier is one of only a handful of individuals to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame as both a player and coach.



He won the Heisman Trophy in 1966 and led the Florida Gators to the national championship in 1996.



He currently serves as an ambassador and consultant for the Florida athletic department.