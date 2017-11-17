Math Blast winners announced

After five weeks of math challenges in a local contest, the students who won were announced Thursday night.

220 students completed the "Math Blast" challenge for all five weeks . Of those students, 7 were randomly selected to win various prizes. The prizes were handed out Thursday afternoon at the Hy-Vee store on Harrison.

A student from Baldwin Intermediate won the grand prize, a Samsung Galaxy tablet.

"I didn't know I would be able to get first place," said Abagail Press, 4th grade student at Baldwin South. "I actually learned how to multiply by doing this."

This is the seventh year for Math Blast, with more than 1300 students completing math challenge papers.

