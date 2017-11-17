Hancock Co. home heavily damaged by fire

A home near Warsaw, Illinois, was heavily damaged by fire Thursday night, according to fire officials.

Warsaw Fire Chief Steve Siegrest said they were called to fire, located at 1184 N. County Road 630, just after 6 p.m. He said the rear part of the one-story home was fully engulfed with flames.

"We got it out in about 30 minutes," Siegrest said.

Siegrest said multiple adults and multiple children were living at the home, but no one was injured.

"The woman renting the home said one of the kids ran up to her saying there was a fire," Siegrest said. "She went into the bedroom and saw a dresser on fire, so they got everyone outside."

The cause of the fire was undetermined as of Friday morning.

"It's not suspicious," Siegrest said. "It started in the child's bedroom, but the origin is undetermined."

According to Siegrest, the bedroom had heavy fire, smoke and water damage. He said the rest of the home also had smoke and water damage.

Siegrest said Hancock County Ambulance personnel checked the children for any issues, but he said they were fine.

Hamilton fire also responded to the fire to assist.

Siegrest said he didn't believe the family was able to stay at the home because of the damage.