Kahoka man injured in crash

A Kahoka, Missouri, man was injured in a crash Friday morning, according to the crash report.

Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the crash happened on US136, five miles east of Kahoka, at 6:30 a.m.

The report stated Seth Williams, 23, was driving a car when he went off the right side of the road and struck a ditch.

Williams was taken to Quincy's Blessing Hospital by ambulance with moderate injuries, according to authorities.

The crash report stated Williams was wearing a seatbelt. No citations were listed.