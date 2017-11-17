Kahoka man injured in crash - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Kahoka man injured in crash

CLARK COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -

A Kahoka, Missouri, man was injured in a crash Friday morning, according to the crash report.

Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the crash happened on US136, five miles east of Kahoka, at 6:30 a.m.

The report stated Seth Williams, 23, was driving a car when he went off the right side of the road and struck a ditch.

Williams was taken to Quincy's Blessing Hospital by ambulance with moderate injuries, according to authorities.

The crash report stated Williams was wearing a seatbelt. No citations were listed.

