Eric Ervin is a sports play-by-play broadcaster, who is in his 25th year of broadcasting.

Eric has covered over 1,200 games on the radio at several locations as far away as Clearwater, Florida. He is the primary play-by-play announcer for QND football and basketball, but has also covered QHS, QU, JWCC, Quincy Gems and numerous other area high school teams.

He has broadcast 19 state finals in five different sports.

Eric worked at WGEM for 10 years in sales, marketing and on the air (TV & Radio). He's been a financial representative with Country Financial for the past 16 years.

He's been married to Mary-Ann for 29 years. They have two children, Brendan and Maddison.