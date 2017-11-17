WGEM Fall Harvest Blitz - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

WGEM Fall Harvest Blitz

Posted:
By Travis Sloan, Internet Director
WGEM will be blitzing again for Fall Harvest!

The blitz is scheduled for Monday from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Quincy Hy-Vee at 12th & Harrison.

You can drop off your non-perishable food or monetary donations. If you are shopping, you can make a donation inside the store as well.

The food pantries of The Salvation Army need your help now more than ever.

Stop by Hy-Vee at 12th & Harrison in Quincy Monday from 9am until 6:30pm! While supplies last, you can get some fun stuff from WGEM FOX!

