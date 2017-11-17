Failed sewer main prompts Quincy street closure - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Failed sewer main prompts Quincy street closure

Posted:
By Zachary Voss, Assignment Editor
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A Quincy street will be closed to through traffic to allow for the emergency repair of a failed sewer main, according to city officials. 

Officials said the closure is for York Street, between Front and 2nd Streets. They said the street will be reopened to traffic on Nov. 24. 

Motorists were reminded to drive carefully near the construction and to use an alternative route when possible. 

