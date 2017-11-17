Woman injured in Brown Co. crash

The car also involved in the crash had to be towed. This photo courtesy of Dave Bowman.

A semi involved in a crash in Brown County, courtesy of Dave Bowman.

A Dunlap, Illinois, woman was injured in a crash Friday morning in Brown County, according to police.

The Illinois State Police crash report stated it happened on U.S. 24, about 50 feet east of County Road 350 East.

The report stated the preliminary investigation indicated Andrea M. Draksler, 45, was westbound in a Chevy Malibu when she crossed the center line. It stated her car sideswiped a semi, driven by Michael D. Chasteen, 58, of Creve Coeur, Illinois, who was heading east.

ISP reported Draksler was taken to Blessing Hospital in fair condition.

The Brown County Sheriff's Office, Mt. Sterling Fire Department and Brown County EMS assisted at the scene.