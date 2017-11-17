IDNR issues more than 45 citations in Adams, Pike

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources reported more than 50 citations and warnings were recently issued in Adams and Pike counties.

In a news release, IDNR stated the tickets were issued for illegal deer hunting and related offenses on Nov. 8 and 9. It stated officers focused on properties owned by Hadley Creek Outfitters, which is based in Barry.

The release stated activities included unlawful feeding of whitetail deer and allowing clients to hunt over a baited area.

During the enforcement detail, Conservation Police officers confirmed approximately 6,400 acres were baited and unlawful to hunt in Pike and Adams counties. Bait is defined as any material, whether liquid or solid, including food, salt, mineral, and other products that can be ingested, placed, or scattered in such a manner as to attract or lure white-tailed deer. The illegal areas were baited with trophy rocks, mineral licks, piled corn, and corn scattered among food plots.

IDNR stated Hadley Creek managers, guides and clients were cited for multiple violations. They said officers also found other violations in the area that did not involve Hadley Creek.

Illinois has taken a proactive approach to prevent the further spread of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). It is unlawful to make available food, salt, mineral blocks or other products for ingestion by wild deer or other wildlife in areas where wild deer are present at any time. CWD is a fatal neurological disease of deer, elk, and moose. The disease is always fatal in deer and there is no treatment or cure. CWD is transmitted directly from one animal to another, and there is evidence that it also can be transmitted from contaminated places in the environment (for instance, a feeding area where saliva and excrement from an infected deer is present). CWD was first found in Illinois during the fall of 2002. The disease has been confirmed to be present in 17 northern Illinois counties.

Violations included:

Unlawful Feeding of White-tailed Deer.

Unlawfully Hunting White-tailed Deer over a Baited Area.

Transportation of an Uncased Bow and Firearm.

Unlawful Possession of Untagged Deer.

Unlawful Possession of Another Individual’s Deer Permit.

Failure to Report Deer Harvest Same Day as Kill.

Falsification of Residency to Obtain Permits.

The release stated Illinois Conservation Police officers issued 47 citations and seven written warnings.