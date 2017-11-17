Proposed tax changes present costly impact on grad students

Grivetti said the proposed tax changes are concerning.

Proposed changes to the U.S. tax system were passed by the house this week and at Quincy University, both educators and students have been keeping a close eye on what's happening.

Gino Grivetti is a senior at Quincy University. He is a double major in business and theology, and he said he's interested in going to grad school. The proposed tax on tuition waivers, has him concerned.

"The tuition waiver thing doesn't make much sense to me, especially since you never see that money." Grivetti said. "It would be like if you got taxed on your scholarship to go to undergraduate even if you never see that money."

Tom Oliver is the Vice President for Enrollment Management at Quincy University. He said the proposed tax changes could prevent some students from furthering their education.

"We're basically pushing more of that cost to the neediest students, when we should really be encouraging those students to push their education as far as they can." Oliver said.

Students like Grivetti said they would like to see assistance to offset the cost of college, not add to it.

"Adding taxes onto what's already an expensive thing is definitely a detriment." Grivetti said. "So I'd like to more progress made to make college more affordable."

Oliver said while he thinks the legislation will change when it heads to the senate, if the tax increase does go through, its effects will go well beyond just the students.

"We're making it more difficult for students to complete their graduate studies." Oliver said. "We're basically creating what I believe to be a drag on that national economy, and ultimately I think that we have a negative effect."

Oliver added that if the proposed tax changes go through, the university would work with students affected by it, and get them the information they need.

You can view the bill below: