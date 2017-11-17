Local school collects items for WGEM Fall Harvest Food Drive

Some Quincy students took this year's WGEM Fall Harvest Food Drive to the next level.

For more than two weeks, members of the student council at Baldwin encouraged their school to collect food donations and Friday they loaded it on the Salvation Army truck. Students said some classrooms competed to see who could collect the most items. Teachers who sponsor the student council said students ran this entire effort.

"Our Baldwin students have good hearts and they know," said Judie Mehaffy the sponsor of Baldwin's student council. "They have that sense of community and that sense of taking care of their neighbors."

"You're helping families that don't have enough food, so the feeling that your helping people and just so you can give food to someone who can't have food normally," said Alexander Lavelle, the president of the student council.

"Now I know that people are going to be able to go home for Thanksgiving dinner and have food on the table," said student council vice president Aubrey Trowbridge.

Students said their goal was to collect 3,000 items. They far exceeded that by collecting more than 10,000 items.