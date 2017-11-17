NECAC offers help to pay heating bills in Missouri

NECAC said they are down 50 applicants from last year at this time.

That's the word from NECAC in Marion County, but the organization said so far they're seeing fewer applicants for their energy assistance program.

"We tend to get the news for all three states and a lot of time it's the same news, but in this case for the heating assistance it is different. Missouri has the funding," said Gwen Koch with NECAC. "We want people to come out. We want to get those applications in and get some assistance to the households that need it."

NECAC said you can get applications at their office or by calling then they can mail you an application