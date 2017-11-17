NECAC offers help to pay heating bills in Missouri - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

If you need help paying your energy bill in northeast Missouri, there's plenty available.

That's the word from NECAC in Marion County, but the organization said so far they're seeing fewer applicants for their energy assistance program. 
They said they are down about 50 applications from this time last year. NECAC said they want the community to know that funding for those in need is there.

"We tend to get the news for all three states and a lot of time it's the same news, but in this case for the heating assistance it is different. Missouri has the funding," said Gwen Koch with NECAC. "We want people to come out. We want to get those applications in and get some assistance to the households that need it."

NECAC said you can get applications at their office or by calling then they can mail you an application

