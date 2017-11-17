Vehicle hits pedestrian in Hannibal - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Vehicle hits pedestrian in Hannibal

By Gene Kennedy, Anchor
This is the Hannibal intersection where police say a man was hit by a vehicle. This is the Hannibal intersection where police say a man was hit by a vehicle.
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

Hannibal police say an SUV hit a man at 3rd and Broadway around 5:30 p.m.

The 36 year old Hannibal man was seen laying on the ground for several minutes after the crash. Police were also spotted using flashlights in a parking lot as they searched for any damage to vehicles.

Police say witnesses advised them that the SUV stopped after hitting the man, who was in the northern crosswalk of the intersection.

Police also say the man was transported by Marion County Emergency Services for treatment.

