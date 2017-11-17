Quincy High's Bordewick overcomes odds, receives college opportunity

QUINCY, IL. (WGEM) -- Bre Bordewick has defied the odds and next year she will be a college basketball player.



The Quincy High School senior signed on with John Wood on Friday despite a pair of injuries that nearly derailed her career.



Bordewick has overcome torn knee ligaments during her freshman season and a broken leg a day before the Blue/White scrimmage last year.



Despite all that she's never given up on pursuing playing in college.



"John Wood has always let me know pretty much no matter what I would have a spot (and) I would have a home with them. I just really appreciate them willing to stick with me," Bordewick said.



"I've practiced with them a few times at open gym's and I mesh really well with them, and it just feels like home."



Bordewick says she doesn't take anything for granted these days and she's hopeful of remaining healthy this season and beyond.