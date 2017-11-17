Unity's Adams to showcase talent at Eastern Illinois

MENDON, IL. (WGEM) -- One of the area's top cross country runners has her mind made up when it comes to competing at the next level.



Unity's Megan Adams has decided on Eastern Illinois to continue her cross country career after qualifying for the state meet three times, which included a career best 16th place finish in the Class 1A meet as a junior.



Adams says she picked EIU after a visit to the Charleston campus which he claims sealed the deal.



"It really felt like a place that I would fit in. I met with the team, I got to talk with the coach, and it was great. They really saw you more as a person and running just adds to your life, and makes everything better for you," Adams explained.



"I'm pretty excited. It's a big deal for me, something I didn't really expect to happen (and) the fact that I got to here is great."



Adams won the West Central Conference meet this fall and she's also a standout in track and field.



As a sophomore, she qualified for three different events at the state meet.