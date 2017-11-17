Secondary To None: Monroe City faces tough test in semifinal

In the Class 1 semifinal game Saturday Monroe City will have it's hands full with an East Buchanan offense that averages a play every six seconds.



"It's a little bit different than some of the (teams) we've played against this year but our kids understand the moment and they're going to be up for the challenge," said head coach David Kirby.



"We've seen some spread passing teams this year but (East Buchanan) is, by far, better than all the other ones we've faced," warned senior defensive back Dawson Shively.



However, the Panthers have a plan to contain their opposition and a quarterback that has thrown for more than 3,500 yards and 39 touchdowns.



"Us getting jams and being physical with the receivers and throwing them off their routes is going to help throw everything off a little bit," said junior defensive back Blake Hays.



While the Monroe City defensive line is going to have its hands full up front trying to contain that fast-paced East Buchanan offense, it is going to be up to the secondary to make sure that their defense bends but never breaks.



"It doesn't intimidate me but it's pretty impressive," said junior corner back Nehemiah Batsell about the East Buchanan offense.



"It sounds like they have a pretty strong quarterback with some pretty strong receivers that can catch but I'm just ready to take on a challenge with those guys."



Fighting fire with fire is the plan for the Panthers as they expect their speed in the defensive backfield, one that only allowed one touchdown against a similar Westran offense in the quarterfinals, to play a roll in Saturday's semifinal.



"I think we're all very athletic and talented in our secondary. I don't think we really have a weak link their," said defensive back Zach Osborn.



No matter what is thrown at the Panthers, they still haven't lost sight of what is at stake.



We have some unfinished business from last year that we would like to finish up this year," said senior Nathan Mehrer.



That game between the Panthers and East Buchanan is coming up Saturday in Monroe City at 1:00pm.













