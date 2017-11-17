Local senator on new Senate Task Force fighting sexual misconduct

Illinois Senator Jil Tracy has been named to the Senate Task Force on Sexual Discrimination and Harassment Awareness and Prevention.

The Senate Task Force reviews sexual discrimination and harassment in the public and private sectors.

Illinois State Senator Jil Tracy will now join the newly created Senate Task Force on Sexual Discrimination and Harassment Awareness and Prevention.

The goal of the task force is to study and make recommendations on combating sexual discrimination and harassment in workplaces, educational institutions, and in state and local government.

Tracy says she will bring to the table her experience as a legislator, an attorney and her years as a mom.

"I have four children and I've always tried to educate my children, my daughter and my three sons, on prevention and education on how to prevent themselves from being in harms way," said Tracy. "Then also to know what is inappropriate behavior and misconduct."

The task force will get together for its first meeting next month then submit recommendations by the end of next year.