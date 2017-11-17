Quincy Public Schools ask for feedback

Teachers, students and parents in the Quincy Public School District now have the opportunity to sound off on ways their school can be improved.

This is the sixth year QPS has administered the 5 Essentials survey. It's a 25-minute online survey to help identify strengths and weaknesses for varaious schools.

"It has been hugely informational," said Carol Frericks, student services director at QPS. "We know that when we set goals based on the data that we've collected that that has provided opportunity for improvement, not only with our parent involvement/parent communication, but also with progress. "

Parents will receive a letter from their child's school informing them when the survey is open. Principals and superintendents will receive their 5 Essentials reports in March.