Quincy Public Schools ask for feedback - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy Public Schools ask for feedback

Posted:
By Kaylee Pfeiferling, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
The 5 Essentials survey The 5 Essentials survey
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Teachers, students and parents in the Quincy Public School District now have the opportunity to sound off on ways their school can be improved.

This is the sixth year QPS has administered the 5 Essentials survey. It's a 25-minute online survey to help identify strengths and weaknesses for varaious schools. 

"It has been hugely informational," said Carol Frericks, student services director at QPS.  "We know that when we set goals based on the data that we've collected that that has provided opportunity for improvement, not only with our parent involvement/parent communication, but also with progress. "

Parents will receive a letter from their child's school informing them when the survey is open. Principals and superintendents will receive their 5 Essentials reports in March. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.