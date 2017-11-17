Advocates remind residents to buckle up for holiday travel

Local safety advocates hope you buckle up if you're hitting the road this Thanksgiving.

Safe Kids Adams County is joining the 'Be Thankful for Your Seat Belt' campaign, raising awareness about how important seat belts are. According to Safe Kids, statistics show 11 people were killed in Illinois alone over the Thanksgiving holiday last year and more than half didn't wear a seat belt.

"As short of time it takes to slice a pie, it takes that long to check if everyone in the car has their seat belt on," Safe Kids Adams County Coordinator Triena Larsen said. "It should be something that you do every time."

Advocates also stress having your children in the right booster or car seat. You can get information on what car seat your child should be in by going here.