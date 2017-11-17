Advocates remind residents to buckle up for holiday travel - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Advocates remind residents to buckle up for holiday travel

Posted:
By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Passenger sits in car with seat belt on. Passenger sits in car with seat belt on.
Car travels down roadway. Car travels down roadway.
Seat belt left unbuckled in car. Seat belt left unbuckled in car.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Local safety advocates hope you buckle up if you're hitting the road this Thanksgiving.

Safe Kids Adams County is joining the 'Be Thankful for Your Seat Belt' campaign, raising awareness about how important seat belts are. According to Safe Kids, statistics show 11 people were killed in Illinois alone over the Thanksgiving holiday last year and more than half didn't wear a seat belt.

"As short of time it takes to slice a pie, it takes that long to check if everyone in the car has their seat belt on," Safe Kids Adams County Coordinator Triena Larsen said. "It should be something that you do every time."

Advocates also stress having your children in the right booster or car seat. You can get information on what car seat your child should be in by going here.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.