Loft Tour shows off Quincy's downtown development

Quincy's downtown development will be on display Saturday for The District's Loft Tours, but there's more to the story.

After moving into her apartment near 5th and Hampshire Streets just a few months ago, Emilie Klene says residents will get a look inside - just like she did when she moved to Quincy five years ago during a loft tour.

"I got to see a bunch of lofts down here and the ones being refurbished. Ever since then, I've wanted to move down here," Klene said.

Bruce Guthrie with The District says the tours show residents that these downtown buildings have potential.

"We have a lot of these buildings where lower level, street level is occupied, but it's our upper levels that need work," Guthrie said.

That work is getting done. 10 apartments were renovated in the last two years, thanks in part to the city's TIF Rental Rehab Program. Guthrie says it's driving property owners to make changes.

"It creates more real estate tax for the city of Quincy," Guthrie explained. "It gets more people living downtown, which spend more money which is more sales tax."

Developers told city council because of this program, a lot of private dollars are being spent to fix up older buildings.

"In the next three years, 6th street alone, between Maine and Vermont, will have over $2 million invested," Frankie Murphy Giesing said.

That's encouraging news for Klene who wants to see more people downtown.

"I think it would be really neat in the next five to 10 years to have a lot more of these apartments, a lot more younger people down here," Klene explained. "I think that's the goal and i think that's important for Quincy to have that."

The city approved renovating five more apartments under the TIF Rental Rehab Program. Those apartments must be finished one year from when the contract is signed which is by this time next year.

