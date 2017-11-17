Local artists showcase their imagination and creativity - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Local artists showcase their imagination and creativity

By Kaylee Pfeiferling, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

More than 100 pieces of artwork by 58 different artists were on display Friday night at the Quincy Art Center. 

It was all a part of the Mary S. Oakley-Lee Lindsay Showcase. 

All the artists are local, living within 50 miles of Quincy. This year's showcase offers a wide variety of artistic mediums. 

"We have painting, print making and sculpture," said Jennifer Teter, executive director of the Quincy Art Center. "We have works that are on pedestal, on the floor and on the wall. We have mixed media too, so some really interesting materials used as well."

The showcase is open until January 11 with free admission. 

