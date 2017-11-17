Local artists showcase their imagination and creativity

The showcase is open until January 11 with free admission.

Various artistic mediums were shown at the QPTA Awards Ceremony.

More than 100 pieces of art by 58 different artists were featured at the Quincy Art Center.

It was all a part of the Mary S. Oakley-Lee Lindsay Showcase.

All the artists are local, living within 50 miles of Quincy. This year's showcase offers a wide variety of artistic mediums.

"We have painting, print making and sculpture," said Jennifer Teter, executive director of the Quincy Art Center. "We have works that are on pedestal, on the floor and on the wall. We have mixed media too, so some really interesting materials used as well."

The showcase is open until January 11 with free admission.