Road Less Traveled: Clark County grows from early mistakes

Saturday, the Clark County Indians will find themselves somewhere they haven't been in nine years: the Class 2 state semifinals.



"It's a great experience, obviously," said head coach Ethan Allen.



"It's where everybody wants to be right now and not very many teams are, especially in Class 2, alone."



In fact, the last time the Indians made it this far in the postseason, Allen wasn't wearing a headset, rather, he was wearing a helmet as the Indians' quarterback.



Now, the QB who lead the school to a state championship is getting to share a similar experience with the current batch of Indians.



"It's a different type of season this year than we had (in 2008)," Allen said.



"The guys know that and they're excited about the opportunity to get to play. They've been extremely focused, too."



It wasn't an easy road to get to the final four in Kahoka, however, as the Indians needed to do some serious soul searching after losing four of their first five games. But while their spirit was tested, it was, apparently, never broken.



"We just worked hard and kept our minds straight and never got down on anybody," senior lineman Cooper Blum said.



"If you don't think you can make it this far you never will so we all believed that we would. "



."We've definitely got it figured out and had some sophomores step up into some big spots. That's been a huge key to our success," Allen says.



Sophomores like running back Caleb Lapsley, who carried Clark County to a quarterfinal win with three rushing touchdowns.



"It's been a lot more responsibility and I kind of feel a little bit more pressure<" said Lapsley.



"But I have a good line so there is a lot less pressure, now."



And just as the Indians hope their ride doesn't end in the semifinals, they hope the still have another diamond in the rough.



Clark County gets Lafayette County in Kahoka Saturday at 2:00pm for the right to play in the state championship.





