Friday's Sports Extra - November 17 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Friday's Sports Extra - November 17

Posted:
By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Aaron Shoot and QHS held their annual Blue/White scrimmage at Blue Devil Gym Friday. Aaron Shoot and QHS held their annual Blue/White scrimmage at Blue Devil Gym Friday.

**College Soccer, Women's**

(Midwest Region Championship)
Quincy: 1
Grand Valley State: 3
Natalie Quisenberry: goal
Hawks: (17-4-1), season ends


**High School Basketball, Girls**

Illini West: 45
Princeville: 40
Baylee Clampitt: 26 pts
-- Brimfield Tournament

Havana: 63
Macomb: 74
Jordyn Hare: 16 pts
-- Lady Bomber Classic

Fort Madison: 36
Centerville: 40


**College Basketball, Women's**

Winona State: 69
Quincy: 59
Anika Webster: 20 pts
Hawks: (0-3)

Fisk: 56
Culver-Stockton: 83
Payton Curley: 19 pts
Courteney Sailor: 15 pts, 10 rebs
Wildcats: (3-2)

Bryant Stratton: 75
John Wood: 56
Ashtyn Lagemann: 17 pts
Blazers: (0-6)

Triton: 56
Southeastern CC: 84
Blackhawks: (4-2)

