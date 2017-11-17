Friday's Sports Extra - November 17

**College Soccer, Women's**
(Midwest Region Championship)
Quincy: 1
Grand Valley State: 3
Natalie Quisenberry: goal
Hawks: (17-4-1), season ends
**High School Basketball, Girls**
Illini West: 45
Princeville: 40
Baylee Clampitt: 26 pts
-- Brimfield Tournament
Havana: 63
Macomb: 74
Jordyn Hare: 16 pts
-- Lady Bomber Classic
Fort Madison: 36
Centerville: 40
**College Basketball, Women's**
Winona State: 69
Quincy: 59
Anika Webster: 20 pts
Hawks: (0-3)
Fisk: 56
Culver-Stockton: 83
Payton Curley: 19 pts
Courteney Sailor: 15 pts, 10 rebs
Wildcats: (3-2)
Bryant Stratton: 75
John Wood: 56
Ashtyn Lagemann: 17 pts
Blazers: (0-6)
Triton: 56
Southeastern CC: 84
Blackhawks: (4-2)
