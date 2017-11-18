Car crashed near Quincy riverfront

Other van that was towed from the scene.

Car crashed near the river in Quincy.

Quincy Fire and Police responded to a car crash at the intersection of RJ Peters Drive and Gardner Expressway.

On Saturday afternoon, police said a male driver in a Chevy minivan was traveling westbound on RJ Peters Drive.

Just before the intersection at Gardner Expressway, police said the driver lost control and struck two parked cars.

One of those parked cars went into the water according to police.

Police said there were four people in the van at the time of the crash.

One person suffered minor injuries and was sent to Blessing Hospital.

The driver ran away from the scene and went into the woods nearby.

Police said they have identified the man but have not taken him into custody at this point.

We will update this story as more information comes into our newsroom