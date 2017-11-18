Residents tour downtown Quincy lofts

Finding apartments in downtown Quincy can be a struggle at times, but there is space available in The District.

Residents were able to tour the lofts around 5th and 6th Streets in Quincy on Saturday.

People walked through both the finished lofts, and what the district calls raw space, which are buildings that will be turned into living spaces.

Executive Director of the District Bruce Guthrie as well as building owner Tim Bliefnick said they wanted to show off the development happening downtown.

"We're able to take these buildings, and renovate them, and create an opportunity for people to live in downtown." Guthrie said. "And there's a demand for that. There's a demand for market rate apartments."

"I love the idea of a walkable downtown. The city that I come from, ten years ago really started the downtown renovation." Bliefnick said. "Before that, it wasn't a great place to go and spend any time, and now after that I go home, and I look at it and I go wow this is just a great place."

If you are interested in any of the lofts, you can call the District office at 217-228-8696.