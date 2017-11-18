Christmas shopping begins in Quincy - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Christmas shopping begins in Quincy

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

With Christmas a little more than a month away, shoppers headed to the Oakley Lindsay Center looking for the perfect gift. 

The Quincy Service League Holiday Gift show brought a lot of people into town this weekend. 

There were more than 100 vendors to choose from and they were selling food, clothing, quilts, holiday decorations, jewelry, woodworking and more. 

"We always try to make it like the unofficial kick off for Christmas," Jessica Dalheim with the Quincy Service League said. "So when you come in the door you're going to see Santa and all the Christmas decorations. Everybody has kind of a gift theme, so there's all kinds of things not only for your home and yourself, but maybe for somebody that you love including a pet."

The gift show will continues Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission for adults is $3, seniors is $2, children ages 6 to 12 is $1

