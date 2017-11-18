Taiwanese government official visits Hannibal

Farming in Northeast Missouri not only impacts the Tri-States.

Officials in Asia said agriculture plays a big role in their country.

Director General Jerry Chang of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Denver, Colorado met with local officials in Hannibal on Saturday.

Trade was a main talking point in the meeting today and Director General Chang said Taiwan recently purchased a significant amount of corn and soybeans from the Midwest.

"We are also the seventh biggest buyer of American agricultural commodities." Director General Chang. "So over the past decades we have been purchasing a lot of grains from this area."

Chang said he hopes to build his relationship with leaders in Missouri for years to come.