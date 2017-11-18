Blessing holds Parkinson's Disease program

The program was held at the Blessing Education Center.

Officials at Blessing Hospital say around one million people in the United States live with Parkinson's Disease.

On Saturday, the hospital hosted a free event for people to learn more about the disease.

Around 70 people attended the program at the education center. Dr. Luis Zayas gave a presentation and showed different therapy techniques.

"This is not the end of life. It's the beginning of a new life." Zayas said. "It's very important to understand that exercise is key in the treatment of Parkinson's disease."

Statistics from the Parkinson Association showed that men are one and a half times more likely to have Parkinson's than women.