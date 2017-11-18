Blessing holds Parkinson's Disease program - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Blessing holds Parkinson's Disease program

By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Officials at Blessing Hospital say around one million people in the United States live with Parkinson's Disease.

On Saturday, the hospital hosted a free event for people to learn more about the disease.

Around 70 people attended the program at the education center. Dr. Luis Zayas gave a presentation and showed different therapy techniques.

"This is not the end of life. It's the beginning of a new life." Zayas said. "It's very important to understand that exercise is key in the treatment of Parkinson's disease."

Statistics from the Parkinson Association showed that men are one and a half times more likely to have Parkinson's than women.

