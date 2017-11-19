Three injured in Clark County crash

Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a two vehicle crash on U.S. 61, one mile north of Alexandria, Missouri.

The report said the crash occurred at 7:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Troopers said two teenage girls were traveling southbound in a Dodge Ram towards the Ayerco gas station while a Ford Mustang driven by 54-year-old David Londrie of Keokuk was headed northbound.

At the gas station, the 16-year-old driver attempted to make a turn into the lot but was hit by the Mustang.

Trooper said all of them were injured.

The 16-year-old driver suffered moderate injuries, while the 14-year-old passenger had minor injuries. Both were transported to Fort Madison Community Hospital.

Londrie suffered minor injuries and was transported to Keokuk Area Hospital.

The crash report stated everyone except the 14-year-old passenger was wearing a seatbelt.

Troopers said the driver was issued a couple of citations after the crash.

The report said both vehicles were totaled.