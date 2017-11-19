Deters announces candidacy for 18th Congressional District

A Quincy native has thrown his name in the race for the 18th Congressional District in Illinois.

Brian Deters announced his candidacy Sunday at Washington Park in Quincy.

Deters grew up in the city and went to Quincy Notre Dame. He has been a history teacher for the last 23 years and said improving education is one of his main goals if he gets into office.

"We need to understand the importance of education in our society and we need to rethink what it means to us," Deters said. "We need good people. We need the best and the brightest to want to teach. They need to have the incentive. So that's a big part of it."

Deters will be running as a Democrat against incumbent Republican Darin LaHood in the election on March 20,2018.