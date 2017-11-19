Local stores gear up for holiday shopping season

Local stores are still looking for extra help this holiday season.

Black Friday is five days away and stores are expected to be packed with shoppers.

ACE Hardware in Quincy said they are going to be busy this week as sales continue to pop up.

Manager Jared Christner said they are going to need help stocking the shelves every day and are still looking for seasonal workers.

"ACE prides itself on customer service, so for the upcoming holiday season, of course we are looking for a few part time help, just to help maximize that customer service and to help us with the customer flow," Christner said.

Christner said the store is closed Thanksgiving Day but will be open during normal hours on Black Friday.