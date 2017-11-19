USDA invests in rural Missouri healthcare

Residents living in rural areas of Northeast Missouri have a hard time finding access to healthcare, but now the federal government is stepping in to help.

The U.S Department of agriculture said the state received $1 million. Most of the money will go towards rural retirement facilities and ambulance districts.

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said rural residents should get access to the same state-of-the art care as residents living in cities.

Local farmer Ralph Griesbaum agrees that more needs to be done because they want to see an increase in health care quality.

"You could have two major accidents at the same time in the same area, then an ambulance has to come from another area and leaves that area without an ambulance and crew for a period of time. I think it would be nice to have a spare ambulance and crew because you never know, it might be you or your loved one that needs it at the time."

Farmers said they are seeing a 30 percent increase in their health insurance plans beginning next year.