Still Fighting: WIU earns spot in FCS Playoffs

It was this time last year when the Western Illinois football team learned it would be left out of the FCS Playoffs after losing its final three games.



"Some of my best friends last year, I saw them cry their eyes out because they worked their butts off to change this program around and we didn't make it last year," said senior lineman Jacob Judd.



This season, however, the Leathernecks have rallied around their battle cry of "finish this fight." And Sunday, WIU learned it still had some fight left in it as the only tears shed this time were tears of joy when the Leathernecks were awarded on of the 14 at-large bids to the FCS Playoffs.



"At the end of the day we're excited to be in," said head coach Charlie Fisher. "And we're excited to play a really good Weber State team."



"We always believed that we could do it but then we actually did it and came through," said senior linebacker Brett Taylor.



"We all trusted the coaching and we trusted each other and we finished this fight."



However, with the Leathernecks ranked in the top-10 in the nation in several polls late in the season, they hoped their resume would secure them a top-eight seed and a first round bye, but it wasn't to be.



"We thought we had a shot at that and I don't think we were too far out of that discussion," said Fisher.



"Certainly we were in the discussion but it's hard to narrow down, in the FCS group of teams, to get it down to eight."



Finishing the regular season ranked as high as ninth nationally, these Leathernecks are eager to prove any doubters wrong.



"You can look at it from that angle," said junior quarterback Sean McGuire.



"We wanted that seed, no doubt. We felt like we earned it. We're just going to do prove everyone wrong that didn't get us in to that top eight seed."



Western Illinois Director of Athletics Matt Tanney confirmed that he put a bid in to host a first round game at Western Illinois' Hanson Field. Ultimately, the Leathernecks will hit the road for an eighth time this season to play Weber State in Ogden, Utah in the first round.