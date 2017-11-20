Red Ribbon campaign fights drunk driving

It's that time of year when holiday parties are happening, but local advocates want you to think twice about getting behind the wheel after you've been drinking.

To bring awareness to that cause, they ask you to tie a red ribbon around your car's antenna.

The local chapter of Mother's Against Drunk Driving along with Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore and Police Chief Rob Copley will officially kick-off the 2017 Red Ribbon Campaign at City Hall.

J.T. Dozier, chairman of Quinsippi Mothers Against Drunk Drivers, said as the holiday season approaches, the ribbons serves as a visual reminder of the tragic impact drinking and driving can have.

"There are people in our community who will be missing a loved one this Christmas because that loved one was taken away by a drunk driver," he said. "Or they are immobilized or confined to a wheel chair this holiday season because of a person that made the wrong decision."

One of those victims was Sheila Gibson. She was involved in a head-on collision with a drunk driver in 2002.

She has been paralyzed from the waist down ever since.

But Gibson vowed she wouldn't let the use of her legs ever keep her from raising her kids.

"I had 5 kids at home to raise," she said. "So it was either lay in bed with self pity and let someone else come in and raise my kids or get up and take care of my kids and move on with life which is what I did."

Gibson said she and her family keep things positive.

She said she'd rather go out and be active in the community rather than sit at home.

