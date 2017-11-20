Police: Shelby Co. man admits to setting own house on fire - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Police: Shelby Co. man admits to setting own house on fire

Posted:
By Travis Sloan, Internet Director
Screenshot of footage by the Clarence Courier. Screenshot of footage by the Clarence Courier.
Within 15 minutes, only the shell of the structure remained. (Clarence Courier) Within 15 minutes, only the shell of the structure remained. (Clarence Courier)
Smoke billowing from the home. (Clarence Courier) Smoke billowing from the home. (Clarence Courier)
Submitted photo of the fire. Submitted photo of the fire.
What was left of the home after the fire. What was left of the home after the fire.

CLARENCE, Mo. (WGEM) - A Clarence, Missouri, man was arrested Monday for setting his home on fire, according to police.

The fire broke out in a home at 400 W. Walnut St. around 10:45 a.m.

Clarence Police reported the resident, George Gale, 55, was arrested for arson second degree. Authorities said Gale admitted to starting the fire, getting out through a window with a duffel bag and watching the home burn.

Police stated Gale told them he gathered several items into the center of the home, put charcoal lighter fluid on it and set it on fire.

Clarence Fire Chief Bill Hall said the home was engulfed in flames within minutes. Within approximately 30 minutes, only a shell of the home remained.

No injuries were reported.

The Missouri State Fire Marshal was at the scene investigating.

The Shelbina Fire Department assisted Clarence firefighters.

